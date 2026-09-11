In Belarus, there will be no shock therapy or collapse privatization, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko emphasized in the course of communication with journalists, BELTA writes.

“I am not against private property. Only I am careful with privatization,” Alexander Lukashenko stated.

The head of state brought an example with a recent discussion of the conditions of a transfer into management and a buyout by the private company Servolux of farms in Dubrovensky District of Vitebsk Region. “They are ready to take the collective farms. But only for a base unit. Well, guys, how for a base unit? At least pay something?” the President designated his position.

He explained that even in bad farms there are animals (accordingly, milk and meat), premises for the keeping of this livestock, means of production — tractors, combines, and other equipment. “How for a base unit? Let us pay something with account of those debts that in bad farms exist,” he said.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that to private investors first of all they propose those farms that work badly. In the country as a whole there are not many of them, but they exist in Vitebsk Region. “There, it turns out, equipment is rather little. So this is our theme. With equipment we helped. Therefore they sowed rapeseed on time — such never was. About 1 million tons of grain they received. But these are only the first steps,” the President stated, speaking of measures for the development of the region.