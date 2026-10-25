Lukashenko: Time to Launch Intensive Cooperation Between Belarus and Mongolia

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko proposes to intensify Belarusian-Mongolian relations. He stated this during a meeting with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh in an informal setting, BelTA informs.

“As my close friend I welcome you in my home. I thank you for making such a long flight and coming to Belarus, which is friendly to you,” the head of the Belarusian state said.

He noted that during the official negotiations on 26 October the sides will have to discuss in detail the present and future of relations between the two countries. “But to speak briefly, I would propose that we begin with two or three projects important for us and Mongolia and begin our cooperation, so that we give a start to very intensive normal cooperation,” Alexander Lukashenko stated.

The head of state stressed that Belarus and Mongolia are united by much, including a common great past: “We fought together against the invaders. Khalkhin Gol, the Great Patriotic War. This is all ours.”

“Our children will not understand us if our generations do not do something great, as the previous generation did. Yes, we trade. But, you will agree, the volumes of the trade we have today are simply ridiculous,” the President said. “Therefore, probably, the essence of our negotiations will be that we must lay a solid foundation for Belarusian-Mongolian friendship and relations. We will try to be reliable friends for you.”