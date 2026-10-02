Lukashenko to Armenia: Don't Rush to Cast Aside What Currently Benefits You

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko advised Armenia not to put the cart before the horse in its pursuit of EU membership. The Belarusian leader made these remarks during a meeting with the heads of government delegations participating in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, BELTA reports.

"If you’ve decided to join the European Union—well, what’s the rush? Clearly determine where your cognac will be taken, where your vegetables and fruit will go. And in what volumes. Can you replace the sales you currently make here with us? If you are convinced that France will buy your cognac—even though they have nowhere to put their own, they’ll buy yours—fine, go ahead. Why the rush? Why put the cart before the horse?" the head of state said.

"There is no need to rush to cast aside what currently benefits you. There is no need to leave this common market," the Belarusian leader urged.