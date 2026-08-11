Lukashenko to Chad’s President: Independence Means Deciding Your Own Fate — We’re Ready to Help

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the President of the Republic of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, on the country’s Independence Day.

Speaking on behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, Lukashenko noted that Chad’s attainment of sovereignty in 1960 allowed its people to determine their own destiny. He used the occasion to reaffirm Minsk’s interest in deepening ties with N’Djamena.

“I fully support your desire to see our relations become more diverse,” the Belarusian leader wrote. Areas of mutual interest, he said, include the supply of transport and medicines, as well as joint projects in agriculture, infrastructure development, and personnel training. Belarusian equipment, experience, and specialist knowledge, he added, can help guarantee Chad’s food security and further strengthen its independence.

Lukashenko wished the Chadian president good health and success in realizing all his plans in office, and the people of Chad peace and prosperity.