3.72 BYN
2.94 BYN
3.39 BYN
Lukashenko to CSTO Secretary General: We need to be more correct and careful in work with Armenia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) needs to be very careful and tactful in its dealings with Armenia. Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko stated this on April 6 during a meeting with CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov, BelTA reports.
"We need to be more tactful and careful in our dealings with Armenia. You know, Armenia doesn't seem to support CSTO work, but at the same time, it remains a member," the head of state said. "We need to be very tactful. Armenia is in a difficult situation in this regard, especially during the electoral period. A very difficult situation. Therefore, we need to be very careful and cautious in our relations with Armenia."