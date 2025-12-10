Lukashenko to Head of Russian Investigative Committee: You are True Friend of Belarusian People

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/90bb56da-f28f-4c46-83cd-b402fe7dc029/conversions/0db685a8-aea8-460e-8f91-3cd14ad9f1d2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/90bb56da-f28f-4c46-83cd-b402fe7dc029/conversions/0db685a8-aea8-460e-8f91-3cd14ad9f1d2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/90bb56da-f28f-4c46-83cd-b402fe7dc029/conversions/0db685a8-aea8-460e-8f91-3cd14ad9f1d2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/90bb56da-f28f-4c46-83cd-b402fe7dc029/conversions/0db685a8-aea8-460e-8f91-3cd14ad9f1d2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with Alexander Bastrykin, Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee, BelTA reports.

"I always regard your visit to Belarus as very important. Both our meeting and your visit to me are not just a courtesy call, as diplomats say. Although not without it. There is much to discuss and debate. We share the same position and vision. We have never had differences in our assessments of either the internal or external factors of Russia or Belarus. Therefore, it is very important to me that you stop by, even if only for a few minutes, so we can compare notes. I emphasize, this is very important to me. You are a true friend not only of me, but also of our Belarusian people," the head of state said.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that he follows Alexander Bastrykin's work as closely as possible. "I am very glad that in these difficult and challenging times, you still somehow manage to maintain your system, your structure, and work for the benefit not only of Russia, but also of our union, which we strive to build," he said.

In turn, Alexander Bastrykin thanked him for the opportunity to meet. "I would like to inform you that I just attended a major international conference dedicated to the genocide of the Soviet people and delivered a speech there," he noted.

Following the meeting, Bastrykin is scheduled to hold a working meeting with his colleagues from the Investigative Committee of Belarus. "We will summarize the results of our joint work in 2025 and outline prospects for 2026 in order to achieve results in our joint work in the main strategic areas of cooperation," said the head of the Russian Investigative Committee.