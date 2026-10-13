Lukashenko to Hold Meeting with Security Officials

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has convened a meeting to review the results of a combat and mobilization readiness inspection of the 7th Separate Special Police Brigade of the Interior Ministry’s Internal Troops, BelTA reported.

The meeting is attended by the heads of security and law enforcement agencies, including the State Secretariat of the Security Council, the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Defence, and the KGB.

As previously reported, the inspection scenario involved bringing the 7th Separate Special Police Brigade to the highest level of readiness, including mandatory personnel reinforcement. To simulate actual combat conditions as closely as possible, Special Forces personnel from other security agencies were brought in to act as the opposing force. The meeting also aimed to analyze how the unit is incorporating lessons from modern military conflicts, employing unconventional methods to counter hybrid threats, and maintaining public order.

Photo: sb.by