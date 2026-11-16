Lukashenko to Hold Talks with Governor of Jewish Autonomous Region of Russia

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will meet with Maria Kostyuk, Acting Governor of the Jewish Autonomous Region of Russia, at the Palace of Independence, sputnik.by reports.

A delegation from this Russian region arrived in Belarus to discuss expanding trade, economic, and cooperation.

Following the meeting with the Belarusian leader, the Governor of the Jewish Autonomous Region will hold a meeting with the Belarusian government.

The Government of the Republic of Belarus and the Government of the Jewish Autonomous Region have an agreement on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and socio-cultural cooperation, which was signed in 2019. The parties cooperate in the supply of Belarusian machinery and food products, and also exchange business missions. In particular, Belarus supplies BELAZ, MAZ, and MTZ products to the Jewish Autonomous Region.

On September 2, 2026, on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, Governor of the Jewish Autonomous Region Maria Kostyuk held a working meeting with Dmitry Krutoi, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Belarus. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Russia Yuri Seliverstov and Igor Sokol, Consul General of the Republic of Belarus in Vladivostok, also participated in the talks.

The parties agreed to expand cooperation in industry and agriculture, implement infrastructure projects in the housing and utilities sector, and intensify humanitarian and cultural ties.