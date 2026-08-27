Lukashenko to Hold Talks with Putin on Cooperation and Security

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko arrived in the Russian Federation on a working visit on 27 August, the press service of the head of state reports.

The program of the visit includes talks with President of Russia Vladimir Putin. The heads of state will discuss key directions of bilateral cooperation. The leaders of Belarus and Russia will also exchange views on current questions of the regional and international agenda and on the theme of ensuring security.

A meeting of the head of the Belarusian state with Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin will also take place. At the center of attention will be practical questions in the development of Belarusian-Russian trade-economic and investment cooperation and the implementation of cooperative projects.