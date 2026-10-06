Lukashenko to Inspect Civil and Defense Developments of National Academy of Sciences of Belarus

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko will review the civilian and defense research projects of the National Academy of Sciences, BelTA reports.

During his working visit to the Minsk Region, the head of state will visit the testing ground of the State Scientific Institution "O.V.Roman Powder Metallurgy Institute". The President will be briefed on the NAS's developments aimed at strengthening the country's defense capability.

Alexander Lukashenko will inspect unmanned aerial vehicles, high-energy explosives testing, ruggedized vehicles, armored protection and special equipment, and UAV detection, tracking, and destruction systems.