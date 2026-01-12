Lukashenko to journalists: People trust you, and this is the highest recognition of your work

We all serve the Fatherland, moving Belarus forward, through concrete actions in the economy, education, healthcare, and culture. This was stated by Head of State Alexander Lukashenko at a gala reception hosted by the President on the occasion of the Old New Year. This is another opportunity to sum up the achievements and present well-deserved awards to those who have distinguished themselves in their professional careers through concrete actions.

Journalists, political scientists, artists, athletes, and representatives of various professions and fields of activity—those who work with the head of state and are at the forefront of protecting and strengthening sovereignty and pursuing a course of creation—have been invited to the presidential reception.

Celebrating the New Year twice is already a beloved tradition. In Belarus, it fits beautifully into the entire gallery of good events with which we begin the year. The gala reception hosted by the President is a beautiful occasion, traditionally featuring a review of achievements and the presentation of awards to those who have contributed to the country's shared achievements.

Over the years of independence, Belarus has accumulated many traditions, and the New Year's reception hosted by the head of state on Old New Year's Day is one of the most beautiful. This is the only day of the year when those who are close to the head of state during the week and serve on the front lines of security can put off work until tomorrow. This informal evening is a sign of the President's attention and gratitude for their work during challenging times.

Alexander Lukashenko thanked media representatives, journalists, experts, and analysts: "You are always there, including live on air, and figuratively too. Without exaggeration, you defend the country's interests in our information space, together with our military. Although you are now in the lead."

"These are difficult times. We don't know what will happen tomorrow. I'm telling you this sincerely," Alexander Lukashenko continued. "A series of events during and after the New Year (you can't say they're festive). Who expected such a series and such events? No one expected it."

"I'm telling you sincerely, having a wealth of information: I don't know which way this frantic, bewildered world will turn," the President said.

He noted that in this situation, media representatives and journalists are at the forefront. "I'm absolutely convinced that we won't repeat what we had just recently (because – Ed.) the new generation is young, very creative, as they say now, and very beautiful, especially women (this is important in the Year of Women)," the head of state noted.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that the news agenda is currently overloaded with a huge number of interpretations, not always correct, often false. "You must constantly go out to the people and tell the truth. The truth, which, unfortunately, is not as interesting as fiction, not as flamboyant as fakes, deepfakes, and the like," the Belarusian leader remarked.

The president emphasized that Belarusian journalists work honestly, professionally, and skillfully, countering information leaks aimed at sowing discord in society. "People trust you, and this is the highest recognition of your work," he stated.

As is traditional, the guests included journalists, athletes, artists, experts and political scientists, workers from a wide range of fields, and senior officials. The head of state emphasized the special role of journalists today. The president noted that the truth may not always be as flamboyant as the deepfakes spewed by opponents, but the growing trust of Belarusians in the Belarusian media is the most telling assessment. The role of the media today is difficult to overestimate. Hence the new award in sovereign Belarus – "Honored Media Worker." It was approved in 2024, and on January 13, 2026, it found its first recipient.

Dmitry Zhuk, Editor-in-Chief of the Belarus Today Publishing House:

"Today, information work, ideological work, and information technology are taking center stage. Above all, it's a responsibility. I don't see this as my personal award. Although, of course, I am very grateful to the head of state for such recognition of my work. But this is, after all, the work of all Belarusian journalists and the team I lead."

Dmitry Zhuk has headed the Belarus Today Publishing House for eight years. During this short period, the publication has received three state awards. The journalists have long since expanded beyond the newspaper format, writing about events in the country and abroad on the website (with over 20 million visits in December alone) and reporting on radio stations and on SBTV. The channel has already received approximately 2.5 billion views. A miniature media holding that devotes significant attention to book printing and the implementation of such nationally important projects as "Partisans of Belarus."