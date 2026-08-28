Lukashenko to Mishustin: Everything We Planned Is Being Done — and Will Be Done

Belarus, in the development of cooperation with Russia, is fulfilling its obligations. Alexander Lukashenko stated this on 28 August at a meeting in the Russian government during his working visit.

Talks between the leaders are scheduled for 29 August. Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin are to discuss the main topics on the bilateral track, as well as questions of security and the international situation.

The trade turnover of Belarus and Russia is growing systematically. Great significance is also attached to industrial cooperation — many common projects became possible because Belarus preserved a strong base and competencies for this work going further.

From outside, no small number of problems are being thrown in, but together the countries cope with many challenges.

Talks between Lukashenko and Putin will take place in Russia

The scale of cooperation between Minsk and Moscow dictates the level and the number of contacts. And not only along the government line. The presidents of Belarus and Russia communicate often; the current meeting will be the fifth this year. The leaders met at a session of the Supreme State Council of the Union State that took place in winter, contacted within the framework of events dedicated to the Great Victory, and also at the EAEU summit, and met one-on-one at Valdai.

They discuss first of all the economy, security, and the international situation. Here for now there is one trend — the tension is not falling.

On the eve of the next talks of the leaders, Alexander Lukashenko also came to the Russian government, which first of all works on the practical development of the common economy.

The bilateral economic background is positive — trade turnover between the countries is growing even, it would seem, after the record year of 2025 for us. Such a result is given by joint efforts in the most various directions.

The head of the Belarusian state noted that the meeting with the Russian prime minister had been planned for a long time and is being held on the eve of the talks scheduled for the following day with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. “We will talk with him on many questions,” he said.

Alexander Lukashenko thanked Mikhail Mishustin and the government of Russia for the impeccable fulfillment of their obligations toward Belarus.

“I think you also have nothing to present as claims against Belarus. I must once again publicly assure you that everything we planned is being carried out and will be carried out. From small matters with fuel — diesel, various gasolines, and so on. Foodstuffs. We are fulfilling our obligations and even overfulfilling them. You may have not the slightest doubt. Up to serious systemic questions within the framework of our union, within the framework of the EAEU,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Alexander Lukashenko recalled that days earlier he also had a meeting in Minsk with First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian government Denis Manturov: “We held a substantive meeting with him. It concerned not only industry, but we spoke a great deal about the economies of our states. We confirmed our joint projects both in aircraft construction and in the military-industrial complex. On all questions we found complete mutual understanding.”

Mishustin: Trade turnover of Belarus and Russia is growing systematically

“I want to assure you that all the decisions that are taken at the highest level we carry out with my colleague Alexander Genrikhovich Turchin (Prime Minister of Belarus). We conducted a reconciliation of the entire bilateral agenda — questions of the Union State, and also questions connected with the Eurasian Economic Union,” Mikhail Mishustin noted.

“Our mutual trade turnover is growing systematically. Over five months it grew by 12.5 percent. I hope that further (it will increase) by the rates of growth. We must improve its structure. We are doing many projects together in industrial cooperation. We have very many plans that are in one way or another connected with industry and production. There are questions connected with the digital agenda, electronics, mutual recognition of the electronic digital signature. We discussed questions of tourism; electric trains were launched on your instruction and that of Vladimir Vladimirovich (President of Russia Vladimir Putin). We are considering many more projects,” the head of the Russian government said.

Trade, industrial cooperation, security

It is not by chance that industry is called the foundation of the bilateral economy. More than half of mutual deliveries are precisely industrial products.

Receiving at the beginning of the week in Minsk First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who oversees this sphere, the Belarusian leader noted: time is pushing Belarusians and Russians toward closer cooperation, implying both the necessity of overcoming unjust sanctions pressure and the common aspiration to develop what is one’s own.

Technological independence today comes to the forefront. In the work there are no small number of cooperative projects. In all, more than 8,000 enterprises of the Union State are involved in this process: machine building, microelectronics, the aviation industry. Thus, Belarusian enterprises participate in linkage with the Russians in the production of aircraft. They are developing the prospective “Osvey.” In 2027 they plan to receive a prototype, and by the end of 2029 to finish certification, and the aircraft will receive a ticket to life on the markets of Belarus, Russia, and not only. The governments work closely and find mutually beneficial solutions on very different questions.

The head of state is glad that between Mikhail Mishustin and his colleague — Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin — good contacts and relations have been established. “Former ambassador Dmitry Krutoy has not gone anywhere (at present he occupies the post of head of the Administration of the President of Belarus). He is tied to our agenda very closely. I know that you are in good personal relations,” the Belarusian leader noted.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:

“For the perspective we will talk about our common problem which we have to solve in the south of Belarus and in the west of the Russian Federation. Indeed — a problem. But we will solve it. We will solve it, however much someone may not want this,” the head of state said. “And as for who wants what and who does not — we have already seen through these wish-lists with you and understand very well what is happening around us.”

“Therefore I wish for us (because all questions have to be solved together) that we cope with these problems. But we will cope with them,” the Belarusian leader added.

A saturated bilateral agenda

Ahead of the countries is a saturated agenda. In about a month a session of the Union Council of Ministers is planned, and also events of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. In parallel the exhibition “INNOPROM. Belarus” will take place. After such talks there is always an increment of new ideas, projects, and contracts. And all technological solutions in the end work for common security.

Alexei Avdonin, chairman of the board of the public association “Belarusian Society Znanie”:

“We now see that the union of Belarus and Russia is becoming one of the key vectors of the development of all world politics and the world economy. Why is this happening? Because it is precisely the Union State that stood in the fiercest fight for its sovereignty. They pressed us with sanctions, conflicts, discreditation, information campaigns, but we are now actively developing in all directions: the economy, finances, a single market, the production sphere, joint large projects in the field of science and technology. And the most important thing — we possess resources, a scientific base, our scientific potential, our people. We represent an increased interest for the member countries of the SCO and BRICS. We ourselves are developing the Eurasian space, the EAEU, and ensuring security.”

Alexander Shpakovsky, deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

“It is obvious that there are still significant hidden reserves of growth, there are certain bureaucratic shortcomings, barriers that must be liquidated, contradictions that must be settled. But we hold to this point of view: this must be done in the quiet of offices at the level of the corresponding profile experts, without politicizing and without creating excessive noise around economic questions. And we will not forget what is sacred for us. Any economy, any economic base — one cannot forget about the political superstructure. A unified information and humanitarian policy. Of course these questions still need a certain working-through. They remain as before in the focus of attention of the leadership of our countries. This is very important, since the future of the Union State is in the hands of future generations. And here technologies, the economy, trade must of course be supplemented also by common humanitarian narratives, a unified worldview platform, when people will be convinced that the character of relations between Belarusians and Russians is genuinely fraternal. No one will succeed in driving a wedge into the fraternal union of our peoples and in some way weakening Belarusian-Russian cooperation.”

In this difficult time Minsk is building its line of cooperation with Moscow in the logic of mutual support and initiatives useful for the countries, which becomes especially important in conditions of endless economic pressure and a deficit of trust and security in the region.