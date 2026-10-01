Lukashenko to Olzhas Bektenov: Kazakhstan is an Interesting Partner for Belarus

Kazakhstan is a highly interesting partner and a friendly country for Belarus, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko noted during a meeting with Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, BelTA reports.

"I want to emphasize once again, as I have already said publicly: Kazakhstan is a very interesting partner and a friendly country for us. And if you notice anything in Belarus in terms of mechanical engineering (which is important for Kazakhstan, as it is for Belarus), in the development of agriculture, high technology, and other areas, there are no off-limits topics; we would be happy to work with you. Moreover, relations between our countries have long been very good. Under the current President, they have not worsened; on the contrary, they have improved," the Belarusian leader stated.

The Kazakh Prime Minister's official visit to Belarus takes place on October 1 and 2. The visit is combined with participation in events of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the INNOPROM. Belarus exhibition.

In 2025, trade turnover between Belarus and Kazakhstan amounted to $1.38 billion, an increase of almost 24% compared to 2024. Belarusian exports reached $1.08 billion. Between January and July 2026, the two countries already traded more than $0.8 billion, increasing their trade turnover by 16% compared to the same period in 2025.

There has also been significant positive growth in trade in services. By the end of 2025, this figure amounted to $470.5 million, an increase of almost 6% compared to 2024. And between January and July of this year, trade in services has already reached almost $382 million, an increase of 54.1% compared to the same period in 2025.

Belarus and Kazakhstan are also improving investment cooperation. In 2025, Kazakhstani investment in Belarus amounted to over $69 million (a 2.2-fold increase), including $26.6 million in direct investments. In the first half of 2026, it amounted to $104.8 million (a 6.2-fold increase), including $52.7 million in direct investments.

The distribution network of domestic manufacturers in Kazakhstan includes over 40 companies created with Belarusian capital, as well as over 170 dealer network entities. Seven joint assembly plants for Belarusian machinery and equipment are also in operation.