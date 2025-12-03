Lukashenko: Today Thailand Occupies Worthy Place in Family of Southeast Asian Countries

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/524cd006-2182-409c-b0ba-ad33c6bfabdd/conversions/0f7ee824-d938-483a-8ee7-76271db95c78-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/524cd006-2182-409c-b0ba-ad33c6bfabdd/conversions/0f7ee824-d938-483a-8ee7-76271db95c78-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/524cd006-2182-409c-b0ba-ad33c6bfabdd/conversions/0f7ee824-d938-483a-8ee7-76271db95c78-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/524cd006-2182-409c-b0ba-ad33c6bfabdd/conversions/0f7ee824-d938-483a-8ee7-76271db95c78-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent congratulations to King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand and the citizens of the country on National Day, BelTA reported, citing the head of state's press service.

"Thailand's centuries-long history is marked by heroic deeds and achievements in building an independent and prosperous state, which today enjoys high prestige, occupies a worthy place in the family of Southeast Asian countries, and makes a significant contribution to the region's development," the congratulatory message reads.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that the traditionally friendly and stable contacts between Minsk and Bangkok enable to expand the ties in political, economic, humanitarian, and other spheres. "The interest in intensifying and enhancing interstate cooperation was confirmed during the official visit of the Belarusian Foreign Minister in July 2025," he emphasized.

The head of state is confident that fulfilment of the existing potential of Belarusian-Thai cooperation fully meets the interests of both countries and provides a reliable foundation for further deepening bilateral relations.

The Belarusian President wished the King of Thailand health and longevity, and peace and prosperity to the people of Thailand.