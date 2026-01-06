Lukashenko traditionally lit Christmas candle in church in Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko lit a candle on Christmas Day in the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God "The Milk-Giver" in the village of Okolitsa, Minsk District, and spoke with parishioners and priests.

The church in Okolitsa was founded in 2017. It was named after the Icon of the Mother of God "The Milk-Giver," whose history dates back to the 16th century. The church's appearance is defined by features of ancient Russian architecture. The main accent of the interior is the hand-carved reliefs depicting the twelve great feasts. All the works are made of stone, avoiding gold and excessive frames.

"This church is becoming the center of our country in that many, many people turn their gaze to the Lord on this bright, kind holiday. Standing in this bright place, I want to congratulate all of you (and our Belarusians – those who will hear us) on this bright, long-awaited holiday," said Alexander Lukashenko.