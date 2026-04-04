Lukashenko: Trump Exposes Position of U.S. and the West

Thanks to U.S. President Donald Trump, the position of the United States and the West as a whole on many issues has been completely exposed. Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko stated this on April 6 at a meeting with Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov, BelTA informs.

The head of state noted that the world faces numerous problems, including the scope of weapons in some individual countries. "All these issues and others must be resolved peacefully, understanding that no one will help anyone else if we don't help ourselves," the Belarusian leader said.

"You see how the world is developing. It's unclear in what direction it will develop, how international relations will be structured. The position of the United States and the West as a whole has been completely exposed already. And thank God that Trump has laid this situation bare, and we now understand where the 'human rights' are, where 'democracy', where other issues lie… We must draw the appropriate conclusions from what has happened, especially in regard to Iran," the President emphasized.