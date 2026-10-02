Lukashenko: Trump Has Shown the Real Face of Western Policy

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he is grateful to U.S. President Donald Trump for laying Western policy bare to the limit. He spoke at a meeting with heads of government delegations attending a session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, BelTA reported.

“Despite the fuss that often comes from Trump — one thing in the morning, another in the evening — I am grateful to him for openly stripping bare the policy of the West, and above all of the United States. As it is,” the president said.

“Venezuela is oil. Cuba is our security — this is about the United States — neither Russia, nor China, nor anyone else should have any business there; it is ours. Greenland is needed for such-and-such a reason. He does not hide behind diplomatic formulations. And we have seen the real face of Western policy, of Western diplomacy, and above all of the United States. Proceeding from that, seeing their policy, draw your own conclusions,” Lukashenko said.