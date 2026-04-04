Lukashenko: U.S. Demonstrates Its Vulnerability in Iran

The head of state drew attention to the global situation, emphasizing that the CSTO needs to draw appropriate conclusions from current events, particularly regarding the hostilities in Iran. "This is a powerful country with great traditions. And the most dangerous thing for the United States today is that the Americans have demonstrated their vulnerability. For them, their main enemy, as they always said, was China. But today, the Americans, too, have realized that they will never be able to defeat the Chinese. Never. And the situation in Iran demonstrates this," Alexander Lukashenko said.