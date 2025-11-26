Lukashenko: Ukraine will agree to peace treaty, otherwise, it will lose country entirely

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fe6eda07-448d-4909-bbd9-3d3b3edf7632/conversions/88198a16-984d-46c4-aa76-404c139b41c4-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fe6eda07-448d-4909-bbd9-3d3b3edf7632/conversions/88198a16-984d-46c4-aa76-404c139b41c4-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fe6eda07-448d-4909-bbd9-3d3b3edf7632/conversions/88198a16-984d-46c4-aa76-404c139b41c4-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fe6eda07-448d-4909-bbd9-3d3b3edf7632/conversions/88198a16-984d-46c4-aa76-404c139b41c4-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

At the CSTO summit in Bishkek, Alexander Lukashenko suggested that Ukraine would accept the peace plan proposed by the United States, BelTA reports.

"I emphasize once again: we support Russia's efforts to negotiate a peace treaty with Ukraine. I said yesterday: if the Americans behave like diplomats and true lawyers, this treaty will be agreed upon. Because the main points have already been agreed upon," the Belarusian leader stated.