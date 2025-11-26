3.71 BYN
Lukashenko: Ukraine will agree to peace treaty, otherwise, it will lose country entirely
Text by:Editorial office news.by
At the CSTO summit in Bishkek, Alexander Lukashenko suggested that Ukraine would accept the peace plan proposed by the United States, BelTA reports.
"I emphasize once again: we support Russia's efforts to negotiate a peace treaty with Ukraine. I said yesterday: if the Americans behave like diplomats and true lawyers, this treaty will be agreed upon. Because the main points have already been agreed upon," the Belarusian leader stated.
"Now, as they say, the ball is in the Ukraine's court. And I think that given the events unfolding on the front, Ukraine will agree to this peace treaty. Otherwise, it will lose the country entirely," Lukashenko added.