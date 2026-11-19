Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, at a meeting with the judicial corps, called on judges to eliminate bureaucracy and work on mistakes, BELTA reports.

“What is inadmissible is red tape and bureaucracy. Try to engage less in this paperwork; it kills any of your creativity and any practice,” Alexander Lukashenko stated.

The head of state drew attention to the fact that this is especially relevant when using modern technologies for recording court sessions. In such a case the necessary information is stored in digital form. “Only learn to store it. Learn and do it. If you cannot, write on papers, cards and so on,” he emphasised, noting the significance of cybersecurity in the activity of any state body.

The talk about this arose in the context of the speech by Chairman of the Supreme Court Andrei Shved. One of the topics was the length of consideration of civil cases. Andrei Shved assured that this issue has been placed under special control of the heads of courts, whose task is to demand or help a specific judge organise the work so as to exclude useless repeated summonses of people to court and the “hanging” of their issues in the courts for a month. The measures being taken are already yielding results.

Another topic was the work to achieve high quality of justice, its fairness and reasonable promptness, which, according to the head of the Supreme Court, has been brought to a new organisational level. “In your time you correctly noted that the stability and law and order in the country largely depend on the quality of the work of the courts. Today only 0.7 percent of the judicial decisions handed down are subject to cancellation and amendment by higher courts,” he drew attention. “Control over the quality and fairness of justice has been substantially strengthened.”