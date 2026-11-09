Lukashenko Urges to Establish Mini-Bakeries in Rural Areas

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has set a task to fully implement his directive on creating mini-bakeries with fresh pastries and bread in the country's small settlements, BELTA reports.

"How many such mini-bakeries — private, state-owned, and so on — have you created under my directive?" the Head of State asked Anatoly Isachenko, Chairman of the Mogilev Regional Executive Committee.

The regional head reported that pastries and bread are available in the "Korona" retail chain operating in the district, as well as in consumer cooperative stores.

Alexander Lukashenko, however, emphasized that this was not the point. The presence of bread and other flour products in regular stores is one thing, but a bakery with fresh baked goods on-site is another. And one does not negate the other. "It's a low-cost production, the expenses are very small — such small bakeries in the countryside, in agrotowns," he said.

The President suggested supporting private initiative in this matter as well, rather than establishing such bakeries solely through state efforts.

"If the President said so, you should have done it, but you haven't. This comes down to executive discipline. I am not forcing you to do this where it isn't needed. Do it where it is possible. And it needs to be done. We have a hundred or two hundred places across the country where this needs to be implemented," the Belarusian leader stated.

Alexander Lukashenko ordered Dmitry Krutoy, Head of the Belarus President Administration, to take personal control of this issue. "And let them get moving. Draw up a plan — where shops need to be built, where dairy complexes are required, and somewhere — fresh, hot bread," the President concluded.