The President of Belarus proposed expanding the "Mak.by" chain to regional centers. On March 8, Alexander Lukashenko visited one of these restaurants, located in the First National Trading House.

The outlet opened in late 2025 and is located on the ground floor of the shopping center. It seats 139 people. Like other "Mak.by" restaurants, it incorporates all the key innovations: self-service kiosks, digital menu boards, an interactive play area for children, and separate order pickup and delivery areas. And most importantly, everything is prepared using domestically produced ingredients.

We must emphasize domestically produced ingredients.

The President noted that if there is demand, we must expand to regional centers. The discussion turned to the use of a dedicated food truck. This mobile restaurant operates not only in the capital but also travels to other cities across the country.

Using the example of Mac.by, the head of state explained why Belarusians can do anything. A separate order was to show Americans McDonald's, where everything is Belarusian.

"So, we did the right thing: let's go (referring to McDonald's' departure – editor's note). But you, who know how to do all this, are still here. The goal was one thing – to bring the equipment. Although the equipment wasn't the point. The goal was to get down to business and get it done. And already more than 96% is entirely Belarusian," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized. "That's how we must move forward. We must focus on our own."

"Now let the Americans come and see. If they come to me, be sure to bring them here," the head of state addressed First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov. "Tell them: let's go to McDonald's. Belarusians are working there, the equipment is Belarusian, the product is Belarusian."

