3.74 BYN
2.90 BYN
3.37 BYN
Lukashenko visits Mak.by restaurant on March 8
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko visited a Mak.by restaurant on March 8, BELTA reports.
The Mak.by restaurant, where the head of state visited, is located in the First National Trading House shopping center. The restaurant opened in late 2025 and is located on the first floor of the shopping center. It has 139 seats. Like other Mak.by restaurants, it features all the key innovations: self-service kiosks, digital menu boards, an interactive play area for children, and separate order pickup and delivery areas.
Alexander Lukashenko previously expressed interest in visiting this chain. During a working visit to the Kirovsky District in August 2025, he said he would do so on one condition: being treated to a dish made from 100% Belarusian ingredients. At the time, the President admitted that he had never tried anything on the Mak.by menu.