Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has stated that today’s global confrontation is currently unfolding in the information space, expressing hope that it will not escalate into actual military hostilities, according to the state news agency BelTA.

"The world is very turbulent today; today we are at war. But for now, we are fighting on the information battlefield, in the mass media," Lukashenko said during a meeting with the board of directors of the Interstate Television and Radio Company (MTRK) Mir. "I often say: thank God it remains in the media for now and hasn't spilled over into the kind of conflicts we see unfolding in Ukraine today."

"So for now, we are fighting in the media. Perhaps this war will end well—perhaps it will somehow subside," the Belarusian leader noted. "If we only fight in the media, that is still more or less tolerable. Though you—the journalists—are the ones taking the brunt of it."

Lukashenko added that authorities in Belarus respond immediately whenever "destructive information" surfaces online.

"We take appropriate measures without hesitation, regardless of the outcry from various quarters," he stressed. "Because stability is the most critical factor for the state. We went through this in 2020, and we do not want to see it repeated. Back then, it was our journalists who came under fire first."