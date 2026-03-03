Lukashenko warns that conflict in Middle East could lead to unpredictable events

Israel and the United States must realize that the conflict in the Middle East could lead to unpredictable events. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Belarus Alireza Sanei, according to BELTA.

"I am alarmed by the fact that the Gulf states could be drawn into this war and become participants in this savage conflict. I fear that this will happen," Lukashenko said.

"Therefore, the international community, and especially large countries, and especially Israel and the United States, must realize that this conflict could lead to unpredictable events," the Belarusian leader warned.