Lukashenko Warns That Continuing the War in Ukraine Could Lead to a Global Conflict

"The most dangerous thing is that if this conflict continues and escalation persists, it could end very badly for Europe and the world. It will inevitably spill over into some kind of global conflict. Therefore, it must be stopped while it’s still possible. Right now, more than ever, there is such an opportunity, as the Americans have seriously engaged in this issue," said Lukashenko. "This is your (Americans') most important foreign policy issue. No Taiwan, other conflicts, or problems in the world can overshadow this matter. Because, I repeat, if the conflict continues, it will lead to a global conflict. Using all the weapons that the countries have. This must be prevented."