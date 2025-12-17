3.68 BYN
Lukashenko Warns That Continuing the War in Ukraine Could Lead to a Global Conflict
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated in an interview with American television network Newsmax TV that the continuation of the war in Ukraine could escalate into a global conflict.
"The most dangerous thing is that if this conflict continues and escalation persists, it could end very badly for Europe and the world. It will inevitably spill over into some kind of global conflict. Therefore, it must be stopped while it’s still possible. Right now, more than ever, there is such an opportunity, as the Americans have seriously engaged in this issue," said Lukashenko. "This is your (Americans') most important foreign policy issue. No Taiwan, other conflicts, or problems in the world can overshadow this matter. Because, I repeat, if the conflict continues, it will lead to a global conflict. Using all the weapons that the countries have. This must be prevented."
According to the Belarusian leader, the continuation of the conflict does not bode well even for Ukraine itself. "If Ukraine thinks it can defeat Russia and is ready to fight, then let it fight. From my point of view (and I believe Trump shares this position), if they continue fighting like this, Ukraine will disappear from the map altogether, cease to exist," Lukashenko concluded.