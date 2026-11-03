MINSK — President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko addressed the dramatic escalation in Poland's military expenditures during his speech at the IV Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, the BELTA news agency reports.

Questioning the Militarization Trend

"Why engage in such intense militarization?" the Belarusian leader asked rhetorically, challenging the defense strategy of the neighboring state.

Lukashenko directly linked Warsaw's military build-up to broader geopolitical interests driven by Washington rather than regional stability.

"We sometimes tend to think that the Americans desperately want peace here. Good heavens, no. Do the Americans truly need peace in Europe? Absolutely not. They still believe they can sit safely across the ocean. They have no use for this peace. That is why they have fundamentally reoriented—or simulated a reorientation—and are now arming Poland at Poland's own expense," Alexander Lukashenko pointed out.

Predicting Domestic Backlash

According to the Belarusian Head of State, while the current Polish leadership fully embraces this American strategy, it runs directly counter to the vital interests of ordinary Polish citizens. Lukashenko expressed firm confidence that the population would soon openly demonstrate its defiance.

"I want to warn the Polish leadership: the Polish people are no fools. They will teach them a harsh lesson yet," the President stated, utilizing the vivid idiomatic expression 'Kuzka's mother' to describe the impending backlash. "The expression of public discontent has already begun, sparked from the ground up."