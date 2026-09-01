Lukashenko: We are not supporters of closed alliances

The SCO needs to strengthen contacts with various international organizations, such as the EAEU, the CIS, the CSTO, BRICS, and others. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated this at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BelTA reports.

The head of state emphasized that progress in such areas of the SCO's work as security, economics, and humanitarian affairs will help strengthen the cohesion and solidarity of the organization's member states, enhance its authority, and strengthen its collective voice on the international stage.

"The partner status enshrined in the SCO Charter demonstrates that we are not proponents of closed alliances and are ready to cooperate with everyone in the 'Shanghai spirit.' We need to strengthen the SCO's contacts with other organizations, such as the EAEU, the CIS, the CSTO, ASEAN, the African Union, and, of course, BRICS," Lukashenko stated.