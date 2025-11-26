Watch onlineTV Programm
Lukashenko: We are Witnessing Tectonic Shifts in International Relations

At the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Bishkek, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko drew attention to the tectonic shifts in international relations, BelTA reports.

"We are witnessing tectonic shifts in international relations," the President said.

The head of state noted that multilateral arms control mechanisms have either completely collapsed or lost their efficiency due to confrontation and lack of trust.

