Lukashenko: We are Witnessing Tectonic Shifts in International Relations
Text by:Editorial office news.by
At the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Bishkek, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko drew attention to the tectonic shifts in international relations, BelTA reports.
"We are witnessing tectonic shifts in international relations," the President said.
The head of state noted that multilateral arms control mechanisms have either completely collapsed or lost their efficiency due to confrontation and lack of trust.