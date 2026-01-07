Lukashenko: We have much to be proud of, much to cherish and protect

There is much to be proud of, much to cherish and protect in the historical heritage of Belarusians. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko made this statement at the ceremony presenting the "For Spiritual Revival" award, special prizes for cultural and artistic figures, and the 2025 "Belarusian Sports Olympus," BelTA reports.

"We have much to be proud of, much to cherish and protect," the head of state emphasized, speaking of the rich historical heritage of Belarusians. "That's why we are building a new National History Museum. It will become a place of national pride, the cradle of our historical memory, a source of inspiration for a peaceful, hardworking, very talented, and creative people."

Alexander Lukashenko cited several examples. "More than a thousand years ago, almost immediately after the Baptism of Rus', some of the first East Slavic centers of statehood, culture, and education were founded on our land: the Polotsk and Turov dioceses," the Belarusian leader noted. "Here, thanks to our architects, exclusive architectural traditions and art forms were born. In 2026, we will celebrate a sacred date for us. Exactly 865 years ago, master Lazar Bogsha created a unique relic – the Cross of Euphrosyne of Polotsk. Just think about it – 865 years!"

More than five centuries ago, Francysk Skaryna, a native of the Polotsk region, published the "Psalter," the first book in the East Slavic language, the head of state recalled.