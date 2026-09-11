Lukashenko: We have no intention of attacking anyone

Belarus has no intention of attacking anyone but is obliged to ensure its own security. Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko stated this during a meeting with military officials at the Obuz-Lesnovsky combined-arms training ground, BelTA reports.

"Some are trying to reproach us, claiming we intend to attack tomorrow. I repeat: we have no intention of attacking anyone; we are pragmatists. We understand that if we were to attack someone—say, one of our neighbors—it would be tantamount to suicide. We cannot win a conflict against the 'monsters'—the states located along our perimeter. So why start a war, to put it bluntly? However, we are duty-bound to defend every centimeter, every millimeter of our land and our population, and to ensure our security," Alexander Lukashenko declared.