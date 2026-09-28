Lukashenko: We need to utilize secondary resources just as they do in Switzerland

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has set the task of making more active use of secondary raw material recycling. He made this statement while announcing new personnel appointments, BelTA reports.

Sergei Gunko has been appointed General Director of the Belarusian State Association for the Collection, Processing, and Supply of Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste (and General Director of JSC Belvtorchermet).

"The situation in our country in this sector is unacceptable," the President said, addressing the new head. "We need to utilize secondary resources just as they do in Switzerland. I ask nothing else of you. Do it the way they do in Switzerland. This represents a massive untapped resource for our economy. You know better than I do what needs to be done."

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