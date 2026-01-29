Lukashenko: We Take Pride in Having Smart People and Advanced Technologies

Belarus is expanding its capabilities in the field of microelectronics — a new, unique manufacturing facility was inaugurated on January 30th at the "Planar" plant in the capital. The symbolic launch of high-tech production was led by President Alexander Lukashenko, marking a new chapter in the enterprise’s history.

The Belarusian holding company is a well-known player on the global electronics stage. Its product range is extensive — from opto-mechanical components to assembly equipment for microelectronics. This is the heart of an industry whose foundations were laid back in the Soviet era.

Even during the most challenging times, Belarus preserved its schools and manufacturing sites. Today, amidst economic pressures, these critical know-how assets ensure our technological sovereignty. Lukashenko emphasizes: "The state will always support high-tech enterprises, but it is crucial to produce products in demand."

"This is the future," stated the President, speaking about the development of microelectronics. He underscored that Belarus must continue to "stay a step ahead and deliver products that are sought after worldwide."

"If you keep pace, there will always be work and substantial income—not only for us," Lukashenko told Sergei Avakov, General Director of JSC "Planar." "You have surpassed everyone else—both in Belarus and Russia. You are ahead of all."

Lukashenko at "Planar"

The President pointed out that Belarus has managed to retain the industries that survived the Soviet Union. Moreover, thanks to government support, these Soviet-era enterprises have been modernized and turned into cutting-edge facilities. Reflecting on this, Lukashenko shared his memories of his first visit to "Integral."

At the new "Planar" center, production will focus on specialized technological equipment for manufacturing micro-optics and photomasks — essential components in microchips. This is the only such facility in the post-Soviet space.

It will serve as a testing ground for new software versions, demonstrations of equipment capabilities, and testing and trials. The center houses unique machines and technologies that position Belarus within a very narrow circle of countries possessing such expertise.

Lukashenko emphasized the importance of this enterprise for the country’s technological sovereignty:

"In Soviet times, we started creating what can now be called a miracle. Small steps, from simple to complex — we have reached this point. If you continue moving at this pace, at least as fast as now, consumers will always find the money for your products. The state will always lend a hand. Not only our government but also Russia, which needs your products very much. Our time has come. It’s impossible to do without it. The products you make are produced by only five countries in the world. And yet, you call Belarus a 'small country.' It’s not that small. The size of a nation is determined not by borders or land area, but by the level of intelligence and manufacturing capabilities. We know how to do this. Well done! Thank you for that. This is an example of how we should operate in the future."