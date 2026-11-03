Lukashenko: We will work for OSCE to return to its professional duties

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) needs to return to its professional duties. Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko stated this at a meeting with OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu, BelTA informed.

"I am of the opinion that a multipolar world and diversity are what our planet needs today. I am sure you share this principle in your heart. You are an experienced person. This idea of cooperation between different countries, cooperation between everyone, dialogue and conversation, was conceived during your time. Therefore, your attendance at our conference is not random. We greatly appreciate it," the President said. "Regarding the OSCE, I must say that we have mixed feelings about this organization for reasons well known to you. However, discussing the OSCE's role professionally, I would like to say that we will always strive to ensure that our Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe returns to its professional duties and works towards security and cooperation."

"War has been raging in Europe for years. This is a serious challenge for the OSCE. There's been no reaction from this organization. Maybe it exists, but I know nothing about it. Although the leaders of OSCE member states should know about this," the Belarusian leader noted.