Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko emphasized the importance of maintaining unity in Belarus amid the "madness" of the modern world. He made this statement on January 8 at the ceremony presenting the "For Spiritual Revival" award, special prizes for cultural and artistic figures, and the 2025 "Belarusian Sports Olympus," according to BelTA.

Describing the current global situation, the head of state noted that it is "absolutely confusing and incomprehensible." No one knows what will happen tomorrow, and, of course, not everything depends on Belarusians. But despite this uncertainty, it is important for Belarus to act in line with previously established plans. "We've outlined our plans. We must, as the saying goes, implement them at all costs if we want to live in a sovereign, independent state," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

"Everything that's happening around us, you see, can only be described in one word – madness. But you remember, we've already lived through that madness – back when everyone was screaming about a pandemic, about how 'we're all going to die,' 'we'll be buried tomorrow,' and so on. But we've passed that stage. With certain problems, but we were smart enough. We're the only people in the world like us. We've stood firm," Alexander Lukashenko declared, and those present in the hall applauded the President's words. "Today, the situation is more complex. What's happening around us doesn't depend on us. Madness and more madness."