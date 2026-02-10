Lukashenko: Whether we like it or not, we will have to strengthen our defense capabilities

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0e68c157-85a2-4fa2-b5cb-69b156bee374/conversions/7d173c92-2650-4257-801e-1febe58d9a81-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0e68c157-85a2-4fa2-b5cb-69b156bee374/conversions/7d173c92-2650-4257-801e-1febe58d9a81-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0e68c157-85a2-4fa2-b5cb-69b156bee374/conversions/7d173c92-2650-4257-801e-1febe58d9a81-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0e68c157-85a2-4fa2-b5cb-69b156bee374/conversions/7d173c92-2650-4257-801e-1febe58d9a81-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the need to further strengthen the country's defense capability. This was the topic of a meeting on equipping the Armed Forces and developing the military-industrial complex of the Republic of Belarus, BelTA reports.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that in today's world, only a state that is capable of ensuring its own military security can be considered self-sufficient. "Whether we like it or not, I have long warned the Belarusian people about this, and you know it even more, we will have to strengthen our defense capabilities," the head of state stated.

"The buildup of military forces near the Belarusian border, especially on the Polish side, is not simply alarming. We understand that things do not just happen. People don't spend money on tanks and ammunition lightly. Therefore, at one time, I decided, taking into account the special military operation of the Russian Federation, to strengthen our defense capabilities on an even more significant scale," the President said.