In an interview with the French magazine Le Point, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko noted that he believes Volodymyr Zelenskyy alone cannot be blamed for everything happening in Ukraine. The Belarusian leader expressed his opinion of Zelenskyy.

"He's a young politician; he's made many mistakes. It's not he [alone – Ed.] who is to blame for everything. He has 'democracy,' which led to war. He doesn't have the power [that a country's leader needs – Ed.]," the Belarusian President said of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "It's not he who is to blame for all this."

The head of state believes that another candidate for the Ukrainian presidency should have been chosen. "An experienced person should have been elected," he noted. "The Ukrainian people are to blame for electing an inexperienced person."

Alexander Lukashenko noted that he himself was elected President of Belarus at a young age. However, the difference is that before his election, he worked in various fields, managed labor teams, and served as a member of parliament. "I was lucky. God protected me from making any false moves. And then, I had expertise in some activities that Belarus needed," the Belarusian leader said.

"Zelenskyy wasn't ready to be president. I met and talked with him [in 2019 – Ed.]. He's a normal guy, a good person. I had good impressions of him," the Belarusian leader added. "I treated him like a son."

Alexander Lukashenko recounted how, at the request and with the assistance of his youngest son, Nikolai, he called Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the beginning of the war. "He was shouting at the top of his lungs, 'They attacked us,' and so on. I said, 'Volodya, listen to me: we'll sort out the reasons later, we need to stop this. Because ultimately, the people will hold you accountable. You didn't stop the war. There's a war going on in your land. We need to stop,'" Alexander Lukashenko recalled the gist of that conversation.

"We, as heads of state and politicians, must consider more than just who attacked whom. We should have thought about how to stop it, since we couldn't prevent it," the Belarusian leader emphasized. "True, Poroshenko is more to blame for this than Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy took all the brunt of it. And Poroshenko didn't do what was agreed upon in Minsk. They decided to deceive Russia, and us, too."

"As President, I would do anything to stop the war and prevent people from dying. Later, you journalists, history will judge and condemn us. But now we need to stop the war so people don't die," the Belarusian leader emphasized. He noted that US President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have also emphasized this: we need to stop so people don't die.

Now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy clearly has more experience, but that's not enough to bring the conflict to an end. "He needs to have some autonomy and independence," the Belarusian leader stated. "You [EU countries, including France – Ed.] are currently controlling Zelenskyy. In my opinion, you don't want to end this war or prevent escalation. That's the most dangerous thing for Europeans, including us. Escalation is a disaster." The President is convinced of the need to resume negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine as quickly as possible. To achieve this, Minsk's potential for organizing the negotiation process can be re-engaged. "We should have set aside all the nuances, come here, where it was, called 'Minsk-3... five,' or whatever... and returned to this conversation," the head of state said.

Photo: RIA Novosti