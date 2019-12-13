3.42 RUB
Lukashenko to pay state visit to China on February 28 - March 2
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay a state visit to the People's Republic of China from February 28 to March 2. This is reported by BelTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.
This visit will continue the course of many years' building relationships of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation with the People's Republic of China. In September 2022, at a bilateral meeting on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, the leaders of Belarus and China adopted a joint declaration on bringing their relations to a new level - an all-weather and all-round strategic partnership.
The analysis of what has been achieved and the maximum practical implementation of the potential of the new level in the relationship will be a subject for consideration by the heads of state.
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping will hold talks in a narrow and extended format. The trade and economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation, implementation of joint large-scale projects, interaction in the political field and response to the most acute challenges of the current international situation will be on the agenda of the talks.
A large package of documents on the development of relations in the key areas is expected to be signed following the talks.
In Beijing, Alexander Lukashenko is also expected to hold a number of meetings with top officials of the People's Republic of China and top managers of the leading Chinese corporations.
