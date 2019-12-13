3.42 RUB
Lukashenko will take part in informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg on October 7
On October 7, the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation, as BelTA reports quoting the press service of the Belarusian leader. During his visit, Alexander Lukashenko will take part in an informal summit of the CIS heads of state. The meeting of the CIS leaders will be held in St. Petersburg.
