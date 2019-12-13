Lukashenko announces meeting with Putin in near future

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced a new meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future. He said this while receiving a report from Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, BelTA reports.



"That's for sure. We will meet with Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin again in the near future and will finally sum up the results of this year. Also, we will plan our tasks for the coming year," said the Belarusian leader.



As one of the agenda issues, the head of state named the integration projects with the Russian Federation. "We have agreed with President Putin that about $1.5 billion will be allocated to these integration projects."



