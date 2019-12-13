3.43 RUB
Lukashenko: Belarus has been and remains open for Lithuanians, willing to cooperate and engage in dialogue
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on behalf of the Belarusian people and on his own behalf congratulated the people of Lithuania on the national holiday State Restoration Day, said the press service of the Belarusian leader.
"The Belarusians have always been focused on a peaceful and friendly coexistence. The сenturies-old neighborhood has established unbreakable ties between our peoples, the foundation of which are joint families, sincere friendship, common business, memory and history," reads the congratulation. - Despite the unsuccessful attempts of the Lithuanian ruling elite to change the power elected by the Belarusian people and the unreasonably hostile and deceitful policy towards our country, Belarus has always been and remains open to cooperation and dialogue with the people of Lithuania. This is evidenced by the decision to prolong visa-free travel to 2023. I know that Lithuanian people also share the desire to live in harmony with Belarusians. "
Alexander Lukashenko wished the citizens of Lithuania to restore the state political and economic course, which would meet the true interests of the Lithuanian people, as soon as possible. "Peace, tranquility and well-being to you and your families," added the Belarusian leader.
