Lukashenko: Belarus and Iran have made significant progress in political, trade and economic areas

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi and his people on the holiday of Nowruz, BelTA informs.

"Over the past year a number of important bilateral events have happened between our countries. These include the top level visits, growth in trade turnover, and the recent celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations," reads the congratulatory message. Our states have achieved significant success in the political, trade and economic sectors, we aspire to cooperate in industry, agriculture, transport, transform the achievements in scientific and technical cooperation into promising commercial projects. It is necessary to realize the existing potential of the road map signed last week to develop a long-term partnership between Minsk and Tehran.

Alexander Lukashenko agreed with the opinion of Ebrahim Raisi expressed during the visit of the Belarusian leader that the meeting of the two presidents became a turning point, a starting point in the improvement of the Belarusian-Iranian comprehensive and all-round cooperation. "I cordially thank you for your hospitality and I take the opportunity to renew my invitation to you to visit Minsk at any convenient time," said the President.