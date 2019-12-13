Lukashenko: Belarus could play the role of third power in conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Belarus could play the role of a third power in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko when appointing Vladimir Pertsov to the post of deputy head of the Presidential Administration, BELTA reports.

The head of state emphasized the information war in the region and around Belarus in particular. At the same time, according to him, there are certain radicalized forces, Western curators of the Belarusian fugitives, who would like to bring the situation to an armed confrontation.

"These fugitives were thrown into Ukraine, called it "Kalinovski regiment." There are more than a hundred people there. We also know how they fight. However, I don't quite understand the Ukrainians - why they need to aggravate relations with Belarus. In this situation, when two states, one nation, in fact, collided head-on, a third force is always needed. And in this case it looked like and Russia would need such a peace-loving, calm country like Belarus, and Ukraine would need it," said Alexander Lukashenko.

"But I see that Zelensky is trying to hook us to some incomprehensible processes," said the President. - I don't know why Vladimir Zelensky is doing this. Look at the behavior of the President of Russia. He is very careful, cautious. He realizes: sooner or later, we will come to peace anyway. What kind of peace it will be - it depends on them, it's not our question. But they will both need a peace-loving Belarus."