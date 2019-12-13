Lukashenko: Belarus went through pain for the sake of friendship with Poland, but they took it for weakness beyond the Bug River

Belarus has gone through pain for the sake of friendship with Poland, but over the Bug they took it for weakness. This was stated by President Alexander Lukashenko at the patriotic forum "We are Belarusians!" dedicated to the Day of National Unity, BelTA informs.

"Not so long ago we hardly remembered about that dramatic time - the period of splitting our Belarus in two! Everything went into the shadow of the global tragedy of the Great Patriotic War, the World War II. This terrible human massacre overlapped everything. It was not customary to remember this time in the name of the Soviet-Polish friendship, which, as it was thought then, would be eternal," said the head of state.

Alexander Lukashenko stressed that the country's residents did not throw accusations at their neighbors, but always remembered how schools, faith, land, natural resources were taken away from Belarusians; how their ancestors died without medical care; how everyone who was devoted to their native culture, faith, language and traditions was humiliated and destroyed morally and physically.