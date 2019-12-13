Lukashenko: Belarus expects systematic and multi-faceted cooperation with Sri Lanka

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe on the national holiday - Independence Day. This was reported in the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"I am convinced that thanks to your rich experience in responsible state positions, the country will successfully overcome all the difficulties of the economic crisis caused by the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and will continue its sustainable development," the congratulatory message reads.

"Despite the geographical distance, the cooperation between Minsk and Colombo is gradually improving, first of all in political and educational spheres," stressed the Belarusian leader. At the same time, he noted that there is a significant untapped potential in such sectors as industry, agriculture, pharmaceutics, science and technology.

"I hope that with your support the Belarusian-Lankan cooperation will become complex, systematic and multidimensional," said the President.