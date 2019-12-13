3.40 RUB
Lukashenko: Belarus counts on continuation of dialog with Montenegro despite difficult geopolitical situation
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the people of Montenegro on their national holiday - Statehood Day, BelTA informs.
"Over the past years, your country has passed a difficult path, gained freedom and recognition of its independence, became a real pearl of the Adriatic," the congratulatory message reads. - Our peoples have cultural commonality and preserve traditions of hospitality. Belarusians have always been friendly towards Montenegrins, sincerely and openly advocating the maintenance and development of bilateral ties of the widest spectrum," the message of greetings reads.
The Head of State expressed confidence that despite the current difficult geopolitical situation, the interest of both countries in expanding the Belarusian-Montenegrin dialog based on the principles of equality and mutual respect has prospects and will be continued.
Alexander Lukashenko wished the people of Montenegro peace, harmony and progress.
