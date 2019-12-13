Lukashenko: Belarus counts on strategic partnership with Iran

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on the national holiday - the 45th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, BelTA informs.

"Over the past period, the Iranian people have asserted the right to move along the independently chosen path of development," the congratulatory message reads.

Belarus and Iran, based on the principles of respect and mutual understanding, systematically expand mutually beneficial cooperation, work harmoniously in multilateral forums, the head of state said.

"We support your country's full participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS. I expect that contacts between Minsk and Tehran at these international platforms will also help our efforts to establish strategic partnership," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

The President expressed gratitude for the hospitality with which the Belarusian delegation was received on Iranian soil in March 2023: "I am convinced that all the agreements reached during the visit will be effectively implemented. I take this opportunity to renew my invitation to you to visit Belarus at a convenient time to discuss new promising areas of cooperation," Alexander Lukashenko said.