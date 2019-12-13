Lukashenko: Belarus expects to give more dynamics to interaction with Kuwait

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the Emir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the National Day, BelTA reports.

"Over the years of independence Kuwait has achieved impressive successes in social and economic development. I am convinced that your authority and effective leadership will contribute to the growth of well-being of the friendly Kuwaiti people," the message of greetings reads.