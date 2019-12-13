3.42 RUB
Lukashenko: Belarus expects to give more dynamics to interaction with Kuwait
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the Emir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the National Day, BelTA reports.
"Over the years of independence Kuwait has achieved impressive successes in social and economic development. I am convinced that your authority and effective leadership will contribute to the growth of well-being of the friendly Kuwaiti people," the message of greetings reads.
Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus remains a supporter of consistent expansion of cooperation with Kuwait. "I hope that in the near future we will be able to give greater dynamics to the bilateral interaction through the implementation of joint projects in trade, investment, humanitarian and other areas," the head of state said.
