Lukashenko: Belarus became a link in the chain of aggravation of the military situation in the region

Military issues are given close attention to at this difficult time. Unprecedented pressure is coming on Belarus. All hybrid warfare methods are in action. A lot of negativity and fake information is splashed on the Internet every day. The situation on the border with our western neighbors is complicated. There is an open militarization of the region.

Minsk notices the strengthening of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, although there is no reason for this. The West uses migrants as a way to contain our army in the event of its conflict with Russia. Meanwhile, even in these difficult conditions, Minsk stands for a constructive interstate dialogue. Belarus does not want an armed conflict! Our country considers preserving peace a priority. However, we are always on the alert. Therefore, the meeting concerned the results of the training and the development of our armed forces for the future. The main task of servicemen is not to succumb to provocations and to be always ready for giving an adequate response to any aggression!