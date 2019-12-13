Lukashenko: Belarus has always seen Greece as a good European neighbor and partner

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the people of Greece on Independence Day, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.

"For many decades Minsk and Athens have been building cooperation on the basis of Christian values, joint economic benefit, fair principles of international law and interstate interaction. Despite the absence of common geographical borders, Belarus has always seen Greece as a good European neighbor and partner," Alexander Lukashenko said.

The head of state emphasized that the Belarusian side is ready to resume lost economic ties and form new contacts in various areas.

"We invite you to use the opportunity to visit our country within the visa-free regime, take part in a number of exhibitions, sports competitions, cultural events," the message of greetings reads.